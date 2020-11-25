This Turtulla property will move fast

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles have recently listed this superb 4-bed bungalow on the market. Recently redecorated throughout and situated on generous gardens, this property is located in the most sought-after, pleasant and peaceful rural area of Turtulla, just 3km from the centre of Thurles Town, Co. Tipperary. With a stunning, elevated position revealing uninterrupted views overlooking Thurles Golf Club, this is truly a rare offering to the market.Extending to over 1,430 Sq.ft., accommodation includes entrance hall, sittingroom, large open-plan kitchen / dining / livingroom, garage / utility room with W.C., 4 no. bedrooms and main bathroom. The attached garage also offers an ideal opportunity for conversion to extend the existing living accommodation. There are generous gardens / lawns surrounding the property with tarmacadam driveway.

An excellent opportunity to acquire a superb family home, situated on a generous site, with excellent access to nearby Thurles and the M8 Motorway at Horse & Jockey, just 5km away.

The virtual tour / actual viewings (observing current guidelines) available only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie