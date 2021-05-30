Tipperary property employers urged to turn to apprenticeships to fill skills gaps

Apprenticeships offer a cost-effective way for Tipperary employers to recruit, as well as a fast-tracked route for employees to gain their PSRA licence

Estate agents and property services in Tipperary are being urged to turn to apprenticeships to fill skills gaps as their industry grows. That’s according to City of Dublin Education and Training Board (CDETB), which yesterday (26.05.21) launched an impact report on its Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship.

The apprenticeship provides a two-year, work-based learning programme for people seeking careers in auctioneering, estate agency, property management and property letting.

Last year, 86 apprentices were hired by auctioneering and property services through the CDETB apprenticeship. In the first five months of 2021, up to 70 apprentices have been recruited, signalling much higher demand from the industry than in previous years.

Benefits for Employers

Until 30th June 2021, Tipperary employers can avail of a new government package that offers a €2,000 payment to take on an apprentice, and a further €1,000 in the second apprenticeship year.

Commenting today, Sandra Harvey-Graham, National Programme Manager for the Auctioneering Property and Services Apprenticeship at CDETB, said apprenticeships offer a cost-effective way for Tipperary employers to recruit, as well as a fast-tracked route for employees to gain their PSRA licence.

“By taking on an apprentice, employers cut down on recruitment and training costs and also receive a direct financial incentive,” she said. “Furthermore, through our apprenticeship, all four categories of the PSRA licence are fast-tracked: apprentices can gain their full professional licence within only two years, so they can begin adding real value for their employers very quickly.

“Since we launched the Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship in 2018, we have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction from employers. They are strong supporters of the programme because it attracts high-quality participants – the majority of apprentices have previous professional experience and graduate with a distinction. Our employers also feel the apprenticeship model builds loyalty and trust, resulting in a high retention rate when apprentices complete the programme.”

CDETB is urging auctioneers and property services looking to grow their business to take on an apprentice this year. Interested companies can find out more at: https://auctioneeringapprenticeship.ie/employeers/.

Background to the Apprenticeship

The Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship is an ‘earn and learn programme’, combining on-the-job training with academic study. The two-year programme is coordinated by CDETB and delivered through Ballsbridge College, Cork College of Commerce and Galway Roscommon ETB.

231 apprentices from 17 counties across Ireland are currently in training or have graduated from the programme since it was launched in 2018.

The impact report launched by CDETB yesterday highlights the positive experience of employers involved in the Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship. Key findings include:

93 per cent of employers would participate in the apprenticeship again.

96 per cent said the apprenticeship achieved the outcomes they anticipated for their organisation.

96 per cent also said the apprenticeship is an effective way to train apprentices for future job opportunities in the industry, with the fast track to attaining the PSRA licence in all four categories in two years.

Employer Experience

Katie McGarvey, Head of Compliance at DNG Group has participated in the Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship since 2019and recommends the programme for other employers in the industry.

Ms. McGarvey said: “We have had a very positive experience participating in the Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship to date. Having an apprentice has meant we have filled urgent gaps in our staffing, cutting down on lengthy recruitment processes. The side-by-side learning experience for the apprentice lends itself well to the property and auctioneering industries, and means that – after the two years – our apprentice is a high-value, fully qualified member of the team.

“We look forward to training new apprentices this year and for many years to come under the Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship.”