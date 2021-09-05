Retrofitting with heat pumps would cost €2.4billion in Tipperary homes

There are 43,492 homes in Tipperary currently using high carbon fossil-based fuels such as oil, coal, and turf for home heating

Improving the energy efficiency of Tipperary homes through retrofitting and installation heat pump systems could cost in excess of €2.4bn.



That’s according to a new report published by Liquid Gas Ireland (LGI) on ‘The role of LPG and BioLPG in a ‘Just Transition’ for Co. Tipperary.’

The report sets how €2.2bn can be saved if the 43,492 homes in the county currently using high carbon fossil-based fuels such as oil, coal, and turf for home heating and as an energy source switch to a lower carbon alternative such as LPG or BioLPG instead of retrofitting for installation of heat pumps.



The savings were based on an average cost of €56,000 for a full scale retrofit including heat pump installation and an industry estimate of €5,000 for switching to a gas boiler with standard system upgrades.



The report, which was conducted using CSO census data names Tipperary Town Rural, Kilcommon, Cashel Rural, Cashel Urban and Roscrea as the five electoral areas within Co. Tipperary most reliant on high carbon fossil-based fuels for home heating and energy.



Of the 5,994 dwellings in these areas, 83% (4,942) use oil, coal and turf while by contrast only 5% (342) have transitioned to heat pump technology.



With no connection to the national gas grid and a proposed ban on gas boilers, households in these five rural areas alone will face a combined estimated cost of €276,752,000 to transition to heat pump technology, if this is the only lower carbon heating solution available to them.



The role LPG and BioLPG can play in Tipperary’s decarbonisation journey

Said Brian Derham of LGI: “A ‘mixed technology’ approach to decarbonisation, which includes lower-carbon fuels such as LPG and BioLPG could save about 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year if 500,000 rural homes currently using oil-fired central heating switched to BioLPG by 2040.



“We are calling on the Government to reverse its proposed ban on gas boilers so as not to restrict a seamless transition from lower carbon LPG to renewable BioLPG down the line. LPG boilers offer a long-term, cost-effective pathway to decarbonisation through the gradual introduction of BioLPG meaning that over time, carbon emissions will increasingly reduce.

Renewable Energy Ireland 's 40by30 Renewable Heat Plan sets out a roadmap where 40 % of Ireland’s heat can come from renewables by 2030.