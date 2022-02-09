Vacant three-bedroom house with a price of €125,000 to go up for auction in Tipperary

64 Rockview, Deerpark Road, Cashel
For Sale by REA Stokes and Quirke BidNow Online Auction on February 28 from 11am-12pm.
This spacious three-bedroom house with a declared reserve of €125,000 is being sold with vacant possession and will appeal to first time buyers and investors alike.
The property is located in the popular Rockview Estate within walking distance of the centre of the heritage town of Cashel.
Rossmore House, Poulavanogue, Clonmel
A charming four-bedroom detached bungalow with an integrated garage on c. 0.56 acres is up for sale for €275,000 on the much sought-after Mountain Road.
The property is just a short drive from Clonmel town centre and also enjoys stunning views across the town and countryside.
The property has the benefit of extensive gardens to front and rear with gated vehicular entrance.
The accommodation extends to a reception porch, hallway, sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility/guest WC and bathroom. Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788.
