Tragic model and campaigner Ali MacDonnell to be buried in Tipperary

Model and campaigner Ali MacDonnell will be laid to rest in Roscrea on Friday following her sudden death last week.

The mother of four passed away suddenly on Monday, February 4 aged 37.

The Dublin model was a well known campaigner for autism awareness after her son Harry was diagnosed in 2016. She also worked tirelessly is her role as an ambassador for charity Irish Autism Action.

She was signed with Andrea Roche’s AR Model Agency and was also a regular contributor to Ireland AM and RTE.

Reposing will take place on Thursday at her mum Imelda’s home from 3pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey arriving for 11.30am.

Funeral Mass followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary arriving at 3.30pm approx.

Loving and devoted mother of Alex, Sara, Harry and Siena Rose.

Very sadly missed by her heartbroken children, mum Imelda, father Michael, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, her grandparents John and Maureen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Remembering also her late grandparents Harry and Breda Hewson and her late aunty Betty.