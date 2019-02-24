Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 24, 2019

The late Josie Goff

The death has occurred of Josie Goff (née Cleary), Castle Rd, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Cahir, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her family at Waterford university hospital. Josie (nee cleary) loving wife of John and dear mother of John, Denis, Karen(Condon), Kevin and Brendan, loving sister of Mary, Paddy and Timmy and the late Johnny. Sadly Missed by her loving family, son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Parochial Hall Ballyporeen on Sunday evening from 5pm to7pm. Funneral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o clock in The Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen, Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Clogheen Day Care Centre. May she rest in Peace.

The late Peggy O'Neill

The death has occurred of Peggy O'Neill (née Keane), Finglas, Dublin 11, and formerly of Dromineer, Nenagh. Peacefully at home. Peggy, beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of David and Pauline and mother-in-law of the late Yvonne. This wonderful lady will always be remembered with love and affection by her adored grandchildren Ronan, Darragh, Gillian, Ann, Michael, Richard and Lucy, her great-grandchildren Ella, Carl, Ryan and Layla, special friends Síle and Gregory, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday 25th February from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Canice's Church, Finglas Village, arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial to Ballinacree Cemetery, Oldcastle, Co Meath. All enquiries to Massey Bros on 018361011.

The late Mary Patterson

The death has occurred of Mary Patterson (née King), Gaile, Thurles and formerly of Cooleeney, Moyne, Co. Tipperary, February 23rd 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge. Mary, beloved of the late Billy. Deeply regretted by her sons Billy, Thomas, Patrick and John Joe, daughter Ellen, daughters-in-law Josie, Margaret and Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at her grandson Stephen’s residence, Gaile, this Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla, at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen Ryan

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née O'Shaughnessy), St Conlon's Home & late of Tullaheady, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff of St Conlon's Home, Nenagh. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mai (Keogh), Mike, Tim, Breda (Maloney), Teresa (Harford) and Dine (McCahill). Sister, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, the residents of St Conlon's Home, Nenagh, and friends.Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St Mary's of the Rosary Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Kenyon Street Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Conlon's Home, Nenagh. House private on Tuesday please.

The late Caroline Lonergan Cavarretta

The death has occurred of Caroline Lonergan Cavarretta, Templenacroha, Clonroche, Co Wexford and formerly of Cashel Court, Clonmel. Caroline passed away peacefully, at Waterford University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Giuseppe, parents Michael and Claire (Lonergan), sister Tracy (Lonergan Cooke), brothers Michael and David, nieces Elva and Hazel, nephew Finbar, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law Kit, Catherine and Lucrezia, brothers-in-law David and Filippo, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to W.U.H. Oncology Ward.