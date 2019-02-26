Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 26, 2019

The late Philomena Keogh

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Keogh (née Tynan) late of Bray, Wicklow and formerly of Thomas Street, Clonmel. February 22nd 2019 at her residence, after a long illness patiently borne. Beloved wife of David, mother of Elaine and Eve, grandmother of Hannah, David and Niall, mother-in-law to Shaun and Derek, sadly missed by family and friends in Ireland, the U.K. and the U.S.A. Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in St. Fergal's Church, Ballywaltrim followed by Interment in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The late Nancy O'Meara

The death has occurred of Nancy O'Meara (née Heaphy) late of Market Street, Clogheen, Tipperary and formely of Gortishal, Ballyporeen) February 24th 2019. Nancy deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Anne, sons-in-law Thomas and Frank, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumtion, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyporeen. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital.

The late Michael Pyne

The death has occurred of Michael Pyne late of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise, Laois and formerly of Regaile, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. February 24th 2019, unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Michael, deeply regretted by his brothers John, Dominic, Willie and Tom, sisters Bridie, Margaret, Theresa, Bernie and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining Bianconi Cemetery.

The late Michael Tierney

The death has occurred of Michael Tierney late of Templetuohy, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, sons Ken and Jim, daughters Helen and Michelle and her partner P.J., daughter-in-law Karen, brother Rody, sister Peggy (Gleeson), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM, followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy arriving at 7.45 PM. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 AM followed by interment in Templeree Cemetery.

The late Dermot Buckley

The death has occurred of Dermot Buckley late of 18 The Beeches, Ballina, Tipperary and formally of Donaghmede Co. Dublin. Suddenly at the University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, sons Dermot Junior and Ross, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral home Killaloe this Wednesday evening 27th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral service in Shannon crematorium on Thursday at 4 pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

The late Mary Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzpatrick (née Kennedy) late of Ballygurteen, Bansha, Tipperary / Waterford / London. In the wonderful care of the staff in Orwell Queen of Peace Care Centre, Rathgar, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Ultán, sister Lily, brother Tom and nephew Declan. Mary had a long and good life filled with kindness, curiosity and conversation. She is warmly remembered by her nephews Brendan and Fergus, and their families, her nieceee and nephew-in-law Elizabeth and Declan, and their families, very good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

