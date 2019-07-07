Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, July 7, 2019

The late Sarah Ryan

The death has occurred of Sarah Ryan, Kilbreedy, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 6th 2019, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Sarah, deeply regretted by her loving son Joe, daughter-in-law Ailish, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30 am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Anthony Martin

The death has occurred of Anthony Martin, Mountain View Park, Rosegreen and Racecourse Cross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Dillon’s Cross, Cork. July 5th 2019, peacefully at home. Anthony. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Gary and Nigel, brother Patrick, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Annie Campbell

The death has occurred of Annie Campbell (née O'Meara), Rivervale Nursing Home and late of Beechwood, Kilruane, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paul, son Padraig and brothers Mick & Fr. Niall. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Nora Dwan, sister-in-law Sally O'Meara, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 4 o'c with removal at 5.30 o'c, arriving to Kilruane Church at 6 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o'c followed by burial in The Nenagh Road cemetery, Borrisokane.