Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The late Jimmy (Frank) Corbett)

The death has occurred of Jimmy (Frank) Corbett, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Jimmy, also known as Frank Corbett, Ballycommon, Nenagh, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Lisa and Emma. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, grandchildren Jayden, Sienna and Reece, son-in-law Jamie, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing on Tuesday 15th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm. Cremation service will take place on Wednesday 16th at 4pm in Shannon Crematorium (V14 PV30). House strictly private, please.

The late Bridget O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Halloran (née Hayes), The Commons, Cashel and formerly of Corbally, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary, October 13th 2019. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and infant son PJ. Sadly missed by her devoted daughters Ann Marie and Moira, adored grandchildren Tom and Faye, son-in-law Frank Dowling, brother Willie, sisters Kathleen, Betty, Margaret and Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Wednesday (October 16th) from 5pm with removal 7pm to St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11:30am, followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

The late Anthony Ryan-Donal

The death has occurred of Anthony Ryan-Donal, Grange, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, October 13th 2019, suddenly, in University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his wife Jo (nee Breen); sadly missed by his loving family, son PJ, daughter Bernie, sister BeBe, son-in-law Richard, sister-in-law, devoted grandchildren Joanne, Antoinette, Noreen and Richard, great grandchildren Saoirse, Róisín, Seán and Caoimhe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Wednesday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Donohill. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Donohill Cemetery.