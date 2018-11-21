Fourth annual Roscrea Hospice Knock tractor run on November 25

The fourth annual Knock Tractor Run takes place on Sunday November 25.

Registration takes place at 12 noon. Entry fee is €20.

Light refreshments and music afterwards. Auction and raffle.

Proceeds to Roscrea branch North Tipperary Hospice, St James Hospital Foundation and the Dean Maxwell Unit in Roscrea. Roscrea Hospice would like to thank all those associated with the Knock Tractor Run for including us as a beneficiary.

Readers can contact Stewart (087) 2608141 or George (087) 2515709.

North Tipperary Outreach Centre Roscrea

Our outreach centre is open every Thursday at St Cronans Parish Office on Abbey St from 9.30am to 3pm.

Why not call in and see what’s available free of charge to cancer survivors and their families. Confidentiality assured.

Volunteer Drivers Required

From time to time cancer patients in the Roscrea locality may require help with transport to a hospital appointment.

Not every patient has their own car or access to transport.

We would love to hear from volunteer drivers who could spare the time to help a person in need.

If your interested and available please contact James on (087) 7106290.