Roscrea Hospice annual Wren Walk on St Stephens Day to raise funds 

The traditional Hospice Wren walk will take place on St Stephen’s Day at Fancroft mill beginning at 11am. What better way to walk off the Christmas dinner.

There is a short route and for the more adventurous a long route winding its way around Orange hill in the beautiful surroundings of Goldengrove.

The walk has been taking place for over 10 years with in excess of €30,000 raised so far. Over 300 people took part in 2017 in an event that is growing in size every year.

After completing the walk there is soup, tea, coffee and music to warm you up again. There is plenty of parking around the mill and stewards will be on hand to supervise. It is strongly advised to arrive early.

All monies raised go to the Roscrea branch of North Tipperary Hospice. The committee would like to sincerely thank Marcus and Irene Sweeney for allowing us to use their grounds. We would like to take this opportunity to wish one and all a safe, happy and healthy Christmas and to extend our gratitude to all who support us.