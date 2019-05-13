Roscrea’s public meeting for local candidates on this Thursday, May 16

Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) are inviting everyone, individuals, organisations and groups to come to the town’s Abbey Hall at 8pm on this Thursday night, May 16, and listen to presentations from local election candidates and to question them on their plans for Roscrea and its development over the next five years.

There will be four candidates elected out of eight for the Roscrea Templemore electoral area and RCDC state that it is incumbent on all Roscrea people to ensure that the four best candidates out of the eight are elected to promote the development of Roscrea and District over the next five years. RCDC state that the challenges facing Roscrea and its people are huge and unless they are addressed the status of Roscrea as a vibrant town in five years time will be in very serious doubt.

Roscrea is on the periphery of Tipperary from a geographical perspective and it appears, that without strong local representation, it will become more marginalised and excluded in terms of social, economic, cultural and democratic development.

Thus it urges as many people as possible to attend this Thursday night’s, May 16, public meeting to see which of the eight candidates are the more strategically focused to fight for Roscrea’s very future. Each candidate will have an opening opportunity (maximum 5 minutes) to make a presentation.

Then there will be a public forum with the attendance having an opportunity to question individual candidates. The night will conclude by giving a maximum three minutes to each candidate to make a concluding presentation.

The successful four candidates on election day will represent Roscrea and District Area in the Thurles/Templemore Municipal Authority of which Roscrea is part. They will also represent Roscrea on County Tipperary County Council.

These representatives will compete with other members of the County Council for membership of important County committees of the Council to which the County Council nominate members of the Council to. Many of these committees play a large role in determining whether Roscrea grows as a town over the next five years or whether it stagnates and thus dies as a town and effectively takes on village status.



Therefore, RCDC, urges a large attendance in the Abbey Hall on this Thursday night, May 16th at 8p.m., by which it, believes, may help people to elect the best possible representation for Roscrea and thus give Roscrea the best possible chance of securing the town’s future development and a place for some of the future sons and daughters of Roscrea who may not wish to emigrate.