Roscrea Community Choir open sing-along night

Roscrea community choir held an open 'sing-along' night on Monday, October 7 in the Methodist Hall, Roscrea. This was in association with 'Mental Health Ireland' and 'Sing Ireland National Singing week' October 7 to 13.

We were delighted to welcome visitors and past choir members as we enjoyed group singing the compiled 'sing-a-long' numbers from our choir repertoire. Our accompanist Jim Maley lead the singing and afterwards welcome refreshments were served as all chatted and enjoyed the get-together.

Many thanks to the organizing Committee and organist Jim Maley. We wish our choir director, Lucy McCarthy well as she takes a well earned rest.

The choir welcome Steven Foster as the new Methodist minister to Roscrea and were delighted to sing as part of the recent Harvest festival celebrations in the Methodist church.

Choir rehearsals continue each Monday night 8pm in the Methodist Hall, Roscrea.