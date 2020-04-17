Colaiste Phobal Roscrea producing PPE gear for frontline staff

Coláiste Phobal Roscrea is delighted to facilitate the making of visors and face shields that can be used by front line workers in these uncertain times.

The school came on board with St. Ailbe’s Secondary School in Tipperary town to help frontline workers.

Dympna Nolan and Sandra Farrell have set up fundraising efforts to help ensure the school can provide as much PPE as possible.

Technology teacher Mr Haugh has worked tirelessly in making the visors to help those in the battle against Covid-19.

To date more than 1,500 have been made and have been distributed to numerous hospitals, nursing homes, services and individuals all over the midlands.

The public have also been very generously donating to the fundraising page which has allowed for the sourcing of the much needed raw materials to construct these face shields.

If you know of any frontline workers who could use the visors and face shields please get in touch via the school’s Facebook page, through the school website www.cpr.ie or by emailing ColaistePhobal@tipperaryet b.ie.

“We are delighted to be part of this Tipperary schools initiative and playing our part in these difficult times,” said a school spokesperson.