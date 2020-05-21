Age Friendly Roscrea helping at every step

Plans are made to be broken and this is certainly true of the many plans Age Friendly Roscrea (AFR) had for 2020.

We had to cancel our lovely Percy French production and our planned Rambling Houses, outings, trips and classes. However, we will return with enthusiasm, the very first opportunity we get.

Roscrea Communication Network

For the duration of this ‘Covid-19 crisis’ we have expanded our Friendship service to create the Roscrea Communication Network - a two way communication system to support our butterflies in waiting. This means by social distancing we actually become a much closer community. At present nearly 50 volunteers enjoy a chat with about 250 people in our community.

Lucky Bags

AFR distributed 370 lucky bags to those in the Communication Network, a token gesture, the bag contained greetings and reflections from our clergy, advice and information on health, wellbeing and exercise, face masks (limited number), hand soap, some activities including a time capsule - in years to come this Covid event will be hard to credit, it is important we document our experience.

Our appreciation to our volunteers who packed and delivered the bags and to Fr. Tom Corbett, Canon Jane Galbraith, Rev Stephen Foster, Margo O Donnell-Roche (NTDC), Fiona Reddin (Roscrea Red Cross), Margaret Ryan and her seamstress friends, Sgt Leonard Conaty (Roscrea Gardai), Brian Colclough (Super Valu), Monica Carroll (Tesco), Paul Davy (Milltown Garden Centre), Deirdre Sinnott (Knock Tidy Village).

The Roscrea Digest

You are invited to submit to the proposed Roscrea Digest. This will be an Age Friendly Corona project. This lockdown period has given us the space to reflect and reminisce, the Roscrea Digest will possibly consist of stories- fact, fiction and fairy, poetry, prayer, riddles, jokes and reflections on the Corona experience.

All those stories you intended recording and sharing, this is your chance- write them up and submit them. This will be our legacy. Ring 050522550 for details.



Age Friendly Roscrea want your views please

Age Friendly Roscrea has secured funds to formally draw up and kick start our strategy for the future. We are determined to make Roscrea an even better place to live and grow - for everybody but especially our golden people. We need your views on what, going forward, you see your needs and wishes to be and are posing a number of questions:

- What are the three improvements that would most help make Roscrea a more age friendly town?

- Thinking about the next three years, what would you like Age Friendly Roscrea to do for you?

- What services provided by Age Friendly Roscrea are of most value to you?

- Have you any other comments/ suggestions/ ideas regarding Age Friendly Roscrea or services/ supports for older people?

Your responses will inform our strategy. For those in the communication network you can give response verbally to your caller, otherwise you can leave your response into the courthouse or ring 050522550. Stay Safe, Keep Healthy, Take Care.

This is what we want for our community today and into the future. Your thoughts on how we can achieve this are critical. Sit down, have a cup of tea and a Rich Tea and think about it.

‘Working together to make Roscrea an even greater place to live and grow’