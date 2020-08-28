Roscrea Leisure Centre to re-open on Monday

Following a six month period of closure, the Roscrea Leisure centre will reopen on Monday the 31 st of August. But, the Leisure centre will operate differently to the one we knew before.



Chair of the Board of the Roscrea Leisure Centre Eileen Doherty stated that “It’s great news that the Leisure Centre is now in a position to reopen its doors again after almost six months of closure and will be a huge boost towards supporting the

health and welfare of our community during these challenging times”.



Centre manager Seamus Delaney stated: “Ensuring our staff and customers remain safe is our number one priority and we have carefully considered the strict social distancing measures to ensure we adhere to the guidance and restrictions imposed

on all Leisure Centres. We will be contacting all customers directly over the coming days regarding the centres reopening. We look forward to welcoming everyone back and thanking them for their patience.”



The Covid-19 Pandemic has and will continue to radically change the habits, behaviours and expectations of all of us. The numbers of patrons using our Leisure Centre will be reduced, and patrons are asked to help in the implementing of best

practice in the areas of social distancing, hygiene and sanitisation.



The centre will implement the recommendations set out by the Government, the HSA, and Ireland Active to protect the health and safety of our staff, customers, visitors and contractors at all times. Our COVID-19 response manager will be highly visible to staff and members. These recommendations will be amended and updated as necessary by the relevant authorities and governing bodies over the coming weeks. Roscrea leisure centre will keep up to date on any changes and

inform staff and customers when they occur.



We would like to take this opportunity to share with you what to expect on your return when the centre opens. All customers wishing to avail of the facilities must fill out a “self-declaration form “ which will be online each time before booking in for

a session in the pool, gym, or a fitness class. Hard copies will be available at reception to take home. All visitors must sign in at reception for track and trace purposes.



We ask that you respect other customers by complying with social distancing measures throughout the centre at all times.

IF YOU ARE FEELING UNWELL, OR SUSPECT THAT YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19, YOU MUST NOT ENTER THE CENTRE, YOU SHOULD SELF-ISOLATE AND CONTACT YOUR GP FOR MEDICAL ADVICE. Members will be able to book through an app for pool and gym sessions and all customers will be able to book over the phone, details of this will be

posted during the week.



For further details check the centre website on www.roscrealc.ie