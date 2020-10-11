Roscrea Scouts back up and running

After a Covid enforced six month lay-off the Scout Group got back up and running in September.

Times are for sure different, face masks, hand washing and social distancing all the order of the day, but everyone was thrilled to be back.

September was a very active month with lots of Outdoor Activities.

The Beavers under Declan Maloney (6-8 year olds) enjoyed a Night Hike in the Monastery; the Cubs (9-11 year olds) under Deirdre O’Meara went for a Hike in Glassderry Woods where they enjoyed some Backwoods activities and also a Night Hike in Monahincha.

The Scouts and Ventures went Orienteering in Golden Grove and took part in a Cycle Hike in the environs of Monahincha. The cycle hike was part of the delayed National Bike Week and we are thankfully to the Tipperary Sports Partnership for the grant aid.

An active October is also planned as we continue to get fully back and running and learn to live alongside Covid 19. During September Scouts were also successful on the hurling field; congrats to Jack, Ciara, Kayla and Mya on their County final victories at Under 14 and Under 12.

Well done to the many volunteers in the Roscrea Hurling Club and St. Cronan’s Camogie Club for their work with the Youth of Roscrea.

We hope to do our 2020 intake of new members in November. Any parents wishing to enrol their children are asked to contact any leader in the Group or to contact Francis Minogue Group Leader on (086)2211227 or roscreascoutsgl@gmail.com.

Applications for membership are open to all boys and girls once they are six years of age.