‘HSE will not be allowed to close Dean Maxwell Home by stealth’ says Lowry

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says he has received assurances by the Office of An Taoiseach that the HSE will not be allowed to close the Dean Maxwell Home.

In a statement to the Tipperary Star Deputy Lowry said: “Since the formation of this Government I have made the future of Dean Maxwell my political priority. I fully understand that Dean Maxwell is respected, valued and appreciated by the people of Roscrea. With the support of Cllr. Shane Lee, I have been working on a strategy to safeguard Dean Maxwell for the people of Roscrea.”

“Subsequent to raising this matter in the Dáil with An Taoiseach, I have had a number of private discussions with An Taoiseach and his officials. I have also raised the matter with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.”

“I requested An Taoiseach Micheal Martin to directly intervene with the HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid. I made this request to impress on the HSE the absolute necessity to retain services for elderly care in Roscrea to include a combination of long and short stay beds,” he added.

According to Deputy Lowry he received assurances from the Taoiseach’s office that the HSE will not be allowed to close the Dean Maxwell Home by stealth.

Development of the existing site is the preferred option of the local community however the HSE must now undertake the necessary surveys to make a conclusive decision as to the viability of reconfiguring the existing site and expanding onto the adjoining Church lands which are being made available for that purpose. The HSE are also to draw up a preliminary report on the prospect of a new build on the HSE owned site at Cre House.

“This weekend I have held direct meetings with representatives of community groups in Roscrea including RCDC and Dean Maxwell Action Committee. I have briefed them on progress and requested that we have a unified and positive approach to this initiative,” added Deputy Lowry.

At the request of An Taoiseach, Senior Officials in the Project Development section of the HSE are to meet with the Oireachtas representatives for Tipperary.

RCDC and the Dean Maxwell Action Committee have agreed to a joint meeting with the Tipperary Oireachtas representative as a follow up to the meeting with the HSE.