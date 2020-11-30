Cllr. Shane Lee urges people to Shop Local with free parking

It is vitally important that initiatives be put in place to encourage people to shop local this year, Lee says.

Independent Councillor Shane Lee says that shopping locally is more important than ever this Christmas to help our local economies.

And, he says, there’s an even greater incentive to do this this year as Tipperary County Council will provide Free Parking in public carparks across the county for the last three Saturdays in the run up to the big day.



Councillor Lee says this is something he really welcomes as it’s hugely important that Tipperary County Council encourages people to come into our town centres.

Cllr Shane Lee

"After what can only be described as a rollercoaster year for businesses, it is vitally important that initiatives be put in place to encourage people to shop local this year. Small businesses need your support now more than ever.

"I urge people to shop as much as possible in your local towns. These businesses are the cornerstone of our communities and they support local clubs and initiatives throughout the year," he says.



"I called on our District for free parking at our last Municipal District Meeting on the grounds of the year we have experienced. I am glad to see that it has come to fruition. I wish all local business owners the very best this Christmas season," concluded Cllr Lee.