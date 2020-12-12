Minister Donnelly to meet Tipperary TD's on future of Dean Maxwell in Roscrea



At the request of Independent Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has confirmed that a meeting will take place at 4p.m. on Tuesday next, December 15th, with Tipperary Oireachtas members to discuss the situation with the Dean Maxwell home in Roscrea.



The purpose of the meeting is to hold a full and frank discussion with the local Oireachtas members on the future of the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit in Roscrea.