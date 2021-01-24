Roscrea student honoured for LC results by University of Limerick

A former pupil from Colaiste Phobail Ros Cre has been presented with a UL40 Scholarship Award from the University of Limerick.

Melissa Rossiter was honoured by the Office of the Provost & Deputy President of the college.

The UL40 Scholarships are awarded to incoming students who began their undergraduate studies in the Autumn semester for the Academic 2020 year and is based on their performance in the Leaving Certificate and determined by their CAO points.

The scholarships are valued at €2,000 each and they are funded by the University of Limerick in recognition of its 40 years in existence as an educational institution.

In previous years, students, their families and faculty members from their respective secondary schools would have attended an event on campus as part of the awards ceremony.

Photographs would have been taken at the ceremony - with President, scholarship recipient and their school representatives to mark the students’ academic achievement.

Unfortunately due to Covid 19, it has not been possible for UL to host a ceremony this year.

A spokesperson for Colaiste Phobail said: “We are all very proud of Melissa is Coláiste and wish her well for the future.”