Pieta confirms reopening of Roscrea centre

Pieta, the national suicide and self-harm prevention charity, can confirm that its centre in Roscrea has reopened and is fully operational once again.

Clients wishing to access counselling services in the town can now attend the centre in person by calling 0818 111 126 to book an appointment. All services will take place in compliance with Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

The centre is located in Roscrea Primary Care Centre and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am - 2pm. Pieta Roscrea provides free counselling to those experiencing suicidal ideation or engaging in self-harm. It also offers counselling to those bereaved by suicide.

In keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, minors will continue to be accommodated by video or phone counselling until restrictions allow for parents or guardians to accompany them to in-person appointments.

Speaking about the reopening, Nora Conway, Roscrea Centre Manager, said: “We are pleased to confirm that Pieta Roscrea is open and offering in-person counselling for our adult clients. We know that there is a huge demand for our services in Roscrea and the surrounding areas, particularly in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. We want people to know that we are here if they need us.

“Those wishing to make an appointment are advised to call 0818 111 126 for further information. For those unable to attend the centre, we will continue to offer video and phone counselling until it is safe and appropriate for them to attend in-person.”

Since opening in 2013, Pieta Roscrea has provided much-needed support to people across North Tipperary.

Pieta provides in-person counselling in 20 centres across Ireland. It offers free counselling services to those experiencing suicidal ideation or engaging in self-harm.

It also operates a free 24-hour helpline and text service. As 80% of Pieta’s funding comes from the public, support is vital to help continue this lifesaving work.

Last October, it launched a nationwide free video counselling service to help bridge the gap for those unable to access in-person services due to lockdown restrictions.

All services are provided free of charge and no referral is needed.

To avail of Pieta services, which are free of charge, please visit www.pieta.ie for all centre contact details and our National Therapy Services phoneline 0818 111 126.

Pieta provides 24/7 support – if you are suicidal, self-harming or bereaved you can contact Pieta 24/7 via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, you can also text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).