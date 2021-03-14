Coláise Phobal pays tribute to former Principal Gerard O’Brien

Former Principal passes away

We were all extremely saddened to hear that our former Principal, colleague and friend Gerard O’Brien had passed away on February 26.

Gerard was Principal in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré from 1999 – 2015. He left a lasting legacy in the school and we extend our sincere sympathies to his wife Mary, son Mark, extended family, relatives and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Autism Friendly Schools Project

We are delighted to be taking part in the Autism Friendly Schools project in conjunction with AsIAm.

We look forward to further promoting an inclusive culture in Coláiste through building knowledge and understanding of autism amongst staff and students.