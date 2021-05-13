Death of Roscrea auctioneer Victor Mitchell

The death has occurred of renowned Roscrea auctioneer, Victor Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell established Victor Mitchell Auctioneers in Roscrea in 1962 and has ever since experienced a highly-regarded association with both the auction of antique goods and the sale and valuation of property assets.

From 2000, Victor's daughter Anne-Louise Mitchell became the lead person in the business, and also established an estate agency on Roscrea's Main Street.

Mr Mitchell, of Mount Butler, Roscrea died peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital, yesterday, Wednesday, May 12.

He is deeply mourned by his loving wife Gillian, son Frankie, daughters Jennifer, Rowena, Anne Louise and Natasha, sons-in-law Gearoíd and Sean, grandchildren Jake, Adam and Gavin, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements: private removal from his residence on Friday morning, May 14, at 11.20 am (travelling in the old Dublin Road, up Castle Street, down Rosemary Street and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12pm noon (maximum of 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Church Street, Roscrea.

Victor's Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

House Strictly Private Please.



