Roscrea Speakers Club boosts your confidence

We held our fortnightly virtual meeting on Thursday night May 27 via zoom.

Toastmaster for the night was Tony Hoctor.



Topicsmaster was Anne Duignan, timer was Tim Meehan, grammarian was Siobhan Bourke and general evaluator was Anne Marie Blessing.



First speech of the night was delivered by Tim Meehan from the Pathways manual, Innovative Planning. It was level 3, project 1 and was entitled 'who am I?'

Sean Dwan evaluated Tim's speech.



Our second speech was from Larry Lyons, Pathways manual, Introduction to Toastmasters mentoring, level 2, entitled 'discover the hope within yourself' which encouraged us all to allow Toastmasters to help us fulfil the potential inside ourselves.



Larry's speech was positively evaluated by Teresa Ryan Feehan.

Anne Duignan supplied a great range of interesting topics for discussion and Sarah Power delivered a new segment in our meetings, of poetry and short story, called 'Sean's corner' when she read a beautiful poem by Mary Olliver called The Journey.



One of the most pleasing aspects of this meeting was the contribution and participation of our newer members many performing rolls for the first time.

Our next meeting is on Thursday June 10 at 8pm via zoom and as always all are welcome to tune in.

For meeting details please contact Larry on 086 8125427 or email roscreaspeakers2021@gmail .com.