Couch to Croker in aid of Roscrea's St Cronan's RT group

The raised funds will go towards upgrading and installation of equipment, resources and facilities

Croke Park

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The trainees of the St Cronan's rehabilitative training (RT) group have decided to raise finances by engaging in a fundraising event centered around virtually walking from their service to Croke Park over the Summer which consists of 150km in totality.


The group is also looking to promote the various types and benefits of physical activity.

The raised funds will go towards upgrading and installation of equipment, resources and facilities for the group who engage with classes in areas such as sports, business, computers, art, cooking amongst others.


Any and all donations and support are greatly appreciated.


The trip will consist of 5k for five days a week (walk, run, cycle), The aim is to be finished by the time of the All Ireland final in August.


This campaign is being organised by Denis Ryan. Donations can be made online to their go fund me page, search for Counch to Croker.


So far, some €150 has been raised out of a of a target of €1,000 goal
St Cronans Association CLG is a day service for adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities and or, autism. It operates in Roscrea, Birr and Nenagh.


Meanwhile, the St Cronan's Association ROOTSability programme (Reaching Out Open to Success) will support 24 young people aged 20-29 years with mild-moderate intellectual disability and/or autism to progress to enter the workplace and/or to assume a meaningful and sustainable social role within their own community.


If you are an employer or a community organisation who may be able to offer one of our candidates employment, work experience or a volunteering role, please contact
Paul Farrell paul.farrell@cronans.ie or call 087 7187288

Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

