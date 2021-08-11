11/08/2021

Roscrea hurling club's Golf Classic will take place on August 21

Roscrea hurling club fixtures

Well done to the Roscrea Hurling Club's U9's team

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Roscrea hurling club's Golf Classic will take place on August 21.
See Social media sites for further details.


Fixtures:
U13D Roscrea v Borrisoleigh in Borrisoleigh on Thursday, August 12, at 6.15pm
U13A Roscrea v Borrisoleigh in Borrisoleigh on Thursday, August 12 at 6.45pm
U15A Roscrea v Borrisoleigh in Borrisoleigh on Thursday August 12 at 7.30pm
North Tipp Junior Hurling Championship rd 2 Roscrea v Kilruane on Friday, August 13 in Nenagh at 7pm.
U11D Go games Roscrea v Kilruane on Saturday, August 14 in Cloughjordan at 10am
U11A Go games Roscrea v Kilruane on Saturday, August 14 in Cloughjordan at 11am.
Our Lotto is now available online.


See our social media pages for the link to play. Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw.
Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents and Brendan Moloneys.
Last week's numbers : 15, 20, 27 and 28. Next week's jackpot €19,150.

