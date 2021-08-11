Roscrea hurling club fixtures

Well done to the Roscrea Hurling Club's U9's team
Roscrea hurling club's Golf Classic will take place on August 21.
See Social media sites for further details.
Fixtures:
U13D Roscrea v Borrisoleigh in Borrisoleigh on Thursday, August 12, at 6.15pm
U13A Roscrea v Borrisoleigh in Borrisoleigh on Thursday, August 12 at 6.45pm
U15A Roscrea v Borrisoleigh in Borrisoleigh on Thursday August 12 at 7.30pm
North Tipp Junior Hurling Championship rd 2 Roscrea v Kilruane on Friday, August 13 in Nenagh at 7pm.
U11D Go games Roscrea v Kilruane on Saturday, August 14 in Cloughjordan at 10am
U11A Go games Roscrea v Kilruane on Saturday, August 14 in Cloughjordan at 11am.
Our Lotto is now available online.
See our social media pages for the link to play. Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw.
Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents and Brendan Moloneys.
Last week's numbers : 15, 20, 27 and 28. Next week's jackpot €19,150.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.