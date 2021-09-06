Roscrea SPCA enhanced neutering scheme for cats

Due to the large numbers of cats and kittens looking for homes at the present moment Roscrea SPCA will run an Enhanced Neutering Scheme for three weeks starting from Monday September 6, to Saturday October 2.
The Society will pay HALF THE COST of neutering and we encourage every pet owner to avail of this offer. Kittens can be neutered from 4 / 5 months.
Prices for this scheme are as follows: female cat / kitten €35; male cat / kitten €15. To book your pets in contact Walsh Fitzgerald Vets 0505 21371 or Damer Veterinary Clinic 0505 23200.
Roscrea SPCA also runs a Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) scheme all year round for feral cats and often have neutered feral cats looking for farm homes. Contact 086 3582440 for further information.
