Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking club

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
Last Thursday The Trail Blazers were at the Mount St Joseph’s Esker Prayer Loop. A fantastic evening for a walk and the weather stayed fine for the group. A balmy night for a walk and a great turnout with some new members joining. Well done to everyone that made the effort.
This Thursday October 30 sees the Blazers heading back to Clonaslee and The Brittas Lake Loop. This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed.
Grade: Moderate, Time: 2 Hours, Distance: 7km. Meeting at the main Trail Head carpark in Clonaslee at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.