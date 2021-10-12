Roscrea Coláiste Phobal students make fantastic science discovery

Congratulations to Coláiste Students Noah van Wyk, Damian Tomkow, Mohammed Seyf who found a unique Bee specimen which is now housed in the National Museum of Ireland.

They collected the Violet Carpenter Bee specimen.

This is only the second-ever specimen of this very rare insect found in Ireland. They received a fantastic letter from Dr Aidan O'Hanlon, Curator of Entomology at the National Museum of Ireland thanking them for their find. We are very proud of our students and hope they continue their interest in wildlife in the future.

Senior Gaelic Football Challenge

On Friday October 1 our Senior Gaelic football team played Carrick CBS in a challenge game. It was a tough game and will stand to the panel for the year ahead.

Senior camogie Challenge Match

On Wednesday October 6 our Senior Camogie panel played Johnstown of Kilkenny in the CBS Field. They put up a great display and won the game in tough conditions. Best of luck to all for their upcoming quarter final against Fermoy Cork.

Immunisations

All first year students got their immunisations on Thursday October 7.

Geography field trip

On Wednesday October 6 and Thursday October 7, the 6th year Leaving Cert Geography class went on their field trip to the Glenbarrow waterfall.

The group carried out several experiments that they will use to complete their Geography project.

The geography project accounts for 20% of their

Geography Leaving Cert exam. Well done to all the students for their diligence and hard work on the trip.