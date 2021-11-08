Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking club update

On Thursday night last The Trail Blazers kept it local with a 9km walk around Orange Hill and Golden Grove. Some new members joined us on the night and they were made feel very welcome. Weather on the nigh was giving some rain but fortunately it stayed away.

A fantastic turnout on a great night for walking. Well done to everyone that made the effort. The Blazers are already planning trips for next year with a plan to walk the 144km, Royal Canal Greenway, over 6 separate days. The first 26km will be walked on Sunday, January 30.

This Thursday, November 11, sees the Blazers keeping it local with a 7.5 km walk around The Sli Na Slainte in Roscrea. A moderate 2 hour hike. Meeting at Rosemary Square Roscrea at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket.

Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.