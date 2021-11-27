Search

27 Nov 2021

Roscrea golf club notes

Winter League

Roscrea golf club notes

Roscrea Golf Club

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Roscrea Golf Club


Winter League
Round 3, kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea
Overall winner James Maher (10) 31 points
Cat 1 D. Loughnane (10) 29 points
Cat2 Mia Deane (12) 30 points
Cat 3 Billy O’Connor (20) 31 points
Wednesday Golfers November 10 – 12 Hole Stableford
Overall winner Billy O’Connor 31 points
Cat 1 Tom Byrne 29 points
Cat 2 Des Dooley 30 points
Cat 3 George Fletcher 28 points (c/b)


Lotto
Wednesday November 10 - Numbers drawn 11, 17, 22 & 25. No Jackpot Winner and three Match 3 Winners, €50.00 each; Aoife Fletcher; Arthur Crawford; John Murray. Online Lucky Dip; Fergal O’Connor, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €12,450 Your support is greatly appreciated.
Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm. Our club lotto can also be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Ladies Golf
Tuesday November 16 - 9 Hole Stableford
1st Mai Phelan 20 points
2nd Breda Sharpe 19 points
3rd Marian Martin 19 points
Tuesday November 23
9 Hole Stableford

Christmas Re-Entry to November 14
1st Angela Talbot 26 points
2nd Noreen Heenan 22 points
3rd Eilish Dooley 22 points
A new 9 Hole Re-Entry is now in progress. Play as often as you like within the period of the competition.

Winter Festival of Golf
Round 3 of the Winter Festival commenced on Saturday November 20 and will run up to and including Friday December 3. Play as often as you wish during each round of the competition.
Par-Tee Ladies
Par-Tee Ladies every Thursday from 1.30pm. Contact Eileen before 11.am for inclusion in draw. Draw on BRS by 12noon.

Local News

