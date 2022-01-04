Search

04 Jan 2022

Odhrán’s fundraising walk for Mason Fletcher in Roscrea

Donate now at gofundme.com for this worthy cause

Donate now to help Odhrán (left) and his Dad, Conor, fundaise for Mason Fletcher, right

A Roscrea father and son, moved by the plight of a fellow Roscrea boy with a life-threatening medical condition, recently organised a fundraiser for him, and readers can still contribute to this worthy cause.

Organiser of the Odhrán’s Walk for Mason gofundme page, is Odhrán’s Dad, Conor. Conor explains how the idea came about.


“A little over three years ago our son Odhrán was diagnosed with a rhabdomyosarcoma in his bladder. It was an extremely difficult time in his and our family’s life. But the love and support we received from our great town of Roscrea and elsewhere was astonishing.


“We told Odhrán about another little boy from our town who was going through that same fight as him. And he said ‘Dad I want to help Mason, I want to be his friend.’


So far some €1,580 has raised towards a goal of €1,750, and more money is being donated each day. You can help Conor and Odhrán reach their goal by donating at www.gofundme.com and searching for Odhrán’s Walk for Mason.

