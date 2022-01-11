Search

11 Jan 2022

Major expansion planned for Corville NS in Roscrea

Roscrea Rugby Football Club is also set to expand this year

Major expansion planned for Corville NS in Roscrea

Corville NS pupils, above, were excited in the run up to Christmas, as the school put in a huge effort

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A decision is due soon on whether Scoil Iosef Naofa, Corville NS, in Roscrea can embark on a major expansion of its premises.

The Board of Management, Corville NS, lodged plans with Tipperary Co Council on July 21 last year in relation to developing its site.


The plans entail the construction of single storey extension which includes two Special Education Needs (SEN) bases, two small safe places associated with the class bases, a central activities space, a multi-sensory room, an office, toilets and shower area, staff toilets, storage room and circulation area, additional parking area, temporary placement of a 100 sqm prefab, hard/soft play area, boundary treatment and all associated site works and services including the installation of a rising main sewage connection to public foul sewer.


Further information was sought on September 21, and this was provided on December 15, 2021. A planning decision is due on or before January 20 next.


Meanwhile, Roscrea Rugby Football Club is also set to expand this year.

The club's board of management lodged plans on December 13 last for permission to develop a single storey extension to the south-east end of the existing building, improvements to an existing entrance at a public road, installation of a new effluent treatment system with percolation area, extension of an existing parking area, and the installation of four 4m-high lighting columns, all with associated site works.


The address is Streamstown, Roscrea. The decision due date is February 15 next, with a submissions deadline of January 25.

