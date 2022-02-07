Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others comes to Roscrea

Mothers of pupils at Corville N.S school Roscrea doing their part to promote the Gaelic for Mother's and Others initiative starting up in Roscrea
Corville NS Roscrea will be hosting a Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others free introduction day this Saturday February 12 at 3pm.
Participants are advised to arrive 15mins early if possible to sign necessary paperwork.
Open to all women over the age of 25 who are not currently registered players with an LGFA club. Light refreshments will be served afterwards along with an appearance from Tipperary Ladies Football Captain Maria Curley to help promote the sport in the locality.
Participants are advised to wear comfortable sportswear and football boots if owned, however runners will suffice. All players will be required to sign a waiver in advance of participation.
We greatly look forward to seeing you there and wish to highlight G4MO Roscrea will be fun and non-competitve with the greatest effort to be inclusive to all comers - If We All Play, We All Win!
