Roscrea Golf Club news and competitions

The Captains’ Drive In

This event has been rescheduled to take place on March 13. Looking forward to seeing all out to support Margaret & Brendan on their Big Day.

Next weekend March 5 and 6 there will be a club competition for the men.



Lotto

Wednesday February 16 - Numbers drawn 1, 12, 22 & 27. No Jackpot Winner. One Match 3 winner €150; Matt & Ann Talbot. Online Lucky Dip; Leslie Bergin, €25. Next weeks is Jackpot €3,650. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.



Note

New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society – Friday March 4. Tee booked 9am to 10am and 1pm to 1.30pm; or book own time on BRS.



Ladies Golf

Unfortunately, once again due to inclement weather, very little to report on the Golf Front.

Partee Ladies

This event takes place every Thursday 1.30 - 2.30. Please contact Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be displayed on BRS at 12. Thank you for your continued suppo