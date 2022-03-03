Search

03 Mar 2022

Roscrea Golf Club news and competitions

The Captains’ Drive In

Roscrea Golf Club news and competitions

Roscrea Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Captains’ Drive In
This event has been rescheduled to take place on March 13. Looking forward to seeing all out to support Margaret & Brendan on their Big Day.
Next weekend March 5 and 6 there will be a club competition for the men.


Lotto
Wednesday February 16 - Numbers drawn 1, 12, 22 & 27. No Jackpot Winner. One Match 3 winner €150; Matt & Ann Talbot. Online Lucky Dip; Leslie Bergin, €25. Next weeks is Jackpot €3,650. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.


Note
New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society – Friday March 4. Tee booked 9am to 10am and 1pm to 1.30pm; or book own time on BRS.


Ladies Golf
Unfortunately, once again due to inclement weather, very little to report on the Golf Front.
Hopefully Drive In will go ahead on March 13th as planned. Looking forward to seeing all out to support Margaret & Brendan on their Big Day.


Partee Ladies
This event takes place every Thursday 1.30 - 2.30. Please contact Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be displayed on BRS at 12. Thank you for your continued suppo

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media