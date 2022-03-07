Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Our Thursday night walks finally got going again after the last two weeks were cancelled due to a poor weather forecast.

Last Thursday night we had a very well attended hike in the Slieve Blooms at the back of Kinnity Castle.

Weather on the night was perfect for the 8km, two hour trip through the forest.

Well done to everyone that made the effort. This Thursday March 10, we are back at the Golden Grove/Orange Hill Loop.

A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: Easy/moderate. Time: 1.45 Hours. Distance: 7 km. Meeting at the Dromakeenan School Carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket.

The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday 27th March from Moyvalley Bridge to Mary Lynch’s Pub, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made very welcome