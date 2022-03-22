Search

22 Mar 2022

St Vincent de Paul shop to be book lover’s paradise in Roscrea

A wonderful collection of new books will be on offer at knockdown prices

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Mar 2022 12:35 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The St Vincent de Paul shop in Church Street Roscrea will be a book lover’s paradise on Sunday afternoon March 27 next between 2pm and 4pm.


A wonderful collection of new books will be on offer at knockdown prices while at the same time helping those in need in our communities.


Hundreds of brand new novels, paperback and hardback will be available at a fraction of the published price. Special prices for multiple buys. Why not treat yourself to a box…hours and hours of enjoyment for the months ahead.


Hundreds too of top value non fiction books, both Irish and international.


Of outstanding interest will be the display and availability of local studies books; for example valuable studies from John Feehan, George Cunningham, Peter Byrne (FRS new book) and others. Copies of Roscrea People of the Year booklets available as well as pat issues of Roscrea People, now nearly all gone.


So Sunday 2pm-4pm in Church Street Roscrea is the place to be.

