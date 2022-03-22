St Vincent de Paul shop to be book lover’s paradise in Roscrea

New book sale in Roscrea with all proceeds going to St Vincent de Paul
The St Vincent de Paul shop in Church Street Roscrea will be a book lover’s paradise on Sunday afternoon March 27 next between 2pm and 4pm.
A wonderful collection of new books will be on offer at knockdown prices while at the same time helping those in need in our communities.
Hundreds of brand new novels, paperback and hardback will be available at a fraction of the published price. Special prices for multiple buys. Why not treat yourself to a box…hours and hours of enjoyment for the months ahead.
Hundreds too of top value non fiction books, both Irish and international.
Of outstanding interest will be the display and availability of local studies books; for example valuable studies from John Feehan, George Cunningham, Peter Byrne (FRS new book) and others. Copies of Roscrea People of the Year booklets available as well as pat issues of Roscrea People, now nearly all gone.
So Sunday 2pm-4pm in Church Street Roscrea is the place to be.
RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy are supporting Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday, May 5
Clonmel Celtic goalscorer Shane Bennett shows some fancy footwork to the Galbally United defenders in last Saturday’s Youths Division 2 game played in Clonmel. Picture: Michael Boland
The cast and crew of Reeling in the Musicals who entertained audiences on Tuesday, March 15 and 16 in Coláiste Phobal
Our picture shows the St Patrick's Day Lions Club Float with Leo the Lion on board to publicise the charity event on Saturday May 14
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.