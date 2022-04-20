Search

20 Apr 2022

Right turns at a Roscrea road removed for cycle lanes - Municipal District

The realignment of the road “has taken away a very important safety measure at R445"

Tipperary County Council issue notice of intention to declare a public road in Nenagh

Tipperary County Council

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

20 Apr 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Councillor Michael Smith raised the Old Nenagh road out of Roscrea, the R445, at this month's meeting of Tipperary County Council. 


Last year, they had received a significant amount of money to resurface it for over a kilometre at Inane. However, a dedicated right hand turn lane has now been removed, “at a very dangerous spot”.

Cllr Smith said the realignment of the road “has taken away a very important safety measure at R445. Who did it? We weren’t informed about it.”


The old Nenagh road out of Roscrea had a cycleway installed, and a small number of right hand turns were removed to facilitate the cycle track, said a roads official.


“As we install more cycle infrastructure, we have to take away space from other vehicles, so there is a compromise to be found there.”


Cllr Shane Lee said the Tullaskeagh junction, N62, and a section near the Birr road, L3104, is dangerous and numerous accidents have occurred there. “The R502 Castleiney Road is in a poor state, and that’s a very busy road,” he said.


Cllr Eddie Moran said the N62 out of Templemore has “one dangerous bit that’s not finished” going to Roscrea. The Town Hall in Templemore “should be finished in six to eight months time”, but the pedestrian crossing there is “absolutely lethal”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media