Roscrea Golf Club fixtures and competitions

Friday 15 & Saturday 16 April

Open Fourball

1st Thomas Treacy & Thomas Forde 46 points

2nd Jimmy Carroll & Jason Burns 43 points

Sunday 17 & Monday 18 April

18 Hole Open Singles Stableford

1st Diarmuid Collison (11) 43 points

2nd William Delaney (23) 40 points

3rd Michael Ryan (14) 39 points

Gross Pat Murray 34 points



Seniors Martin Butler (20) 36 points

Next weekend Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April GOY, kindly sponsored by Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society



Wednesday Open April 13

1st Pat Sheedy (21) 39 points

2nd Paddy Grace (28) 38 points

3rd Eoghan Bergin (11) 37 points

Gross Fabian Jones 33 points



Club Matchplay reminder

– Please enter Club Matchplay Competitions on computer via Knockout Button; closing date April 29.

Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society

– Results for April 15

1st Oliver Egan 24 points

2nd Noel Whyte 23 points (c/b)

3rd Joe Dooley (n/l) 23 points

4th Gerry Fitzgerald [23 – 1] 22 points (c/b)



Senior Golf

Continues each Friday (weather permitting). Tee booked from 9am to 10am and 1pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.



Lotto, Wednesday April 13

- Numbers drawn 6, 17, 27 & 29. No Jackpot Winner and one Match 3 Winner €150 Joe Stapleton. Online Lucky Dip; Eileen Mullaney, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €4,700. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.

Note

Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.



Juvenile Golf

- Juvenile golf for members and beginners this Thursday April 21 from 9.00am in Roscrea Golf Club, any enquiries to Proinnsias at 087 8389667.



Ladies Golf

Tuesday April 12 - Ladies 18 hole Stableford results:

1st Deirdre McCarthy 39 points

2nd Sadie Tynan 37 points (c/b)



Team News

The Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy first round took place at Roscrea on Friday April 15. It was a very competitive game against Cahir Park. Luck wasn’t with us beaten on the 18th in a couple of games, fortunately we savoured a great win on the 20th and now all to play for in our return match away Friday April 22 at Cahir Park. Best of luck Ladies



ParTee Ladies

ParTee Ladies continue to play 9 holes every Thursday. Please confirm your intention to play to Eileen prior to 11 am. Draw will be displayed on BRS at 12pm. Timesheet is booked 1.30 to 2.30pm

We have received an invite from Portlaoise Seniors (ladies & gents) to a joint outing with our ParTee Ladies and Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society sometime in the near future. Details shortly.

Slan for now and happy golfing.