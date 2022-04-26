Search

26 Apr 2022

Roscrea Golf Club fixtures and competitions

Friday 15 & Saturday 16 April

Roscrea Golf Club fixtures and competitions

Roscrea Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Apr 2022 1:44 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Friday 15 & Saturday 16 April
Open Fourball
1st Thomas Treacy & Thomas Forde 46 points
2nd Jimmy Carroll & Jason Burns 43 points
Sunday 17 & Monday 18 April
18 Hole Open Singles Stableford
1st Diarmuid Collison (11) 43 points
2nd William Delaney (23) 40 points
3rd Michael Ryan (14) 39 points
Gross Pat Murray 34 points


Seniors Martin Butler (20) 36 points
Next weekend Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April GOY, kindly sponsored by Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society


Wednesday Open April 13
1st Pat Sheedy (21) 39 points
2nd Paddy Grace (28) 38 points
3rd Eoghan Bergin (11) 37 points
Gross Fabian Jones 33 points


Club Matchplay reminder
– Please enter Club Matchplay Competitions on computer via Knockout Button; closing date April 29.
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
– Results for April 15
1st Oliver Egan 24 points
2nd Noel Whyte 23 points (c/b)
3rd Joe Dooley (n/l) 23 points
4th Gerry Fitzgerald [23 – 1] 22 points (c/b)


Senior Golf
Continues each Friday (weather permitting). Tee booked from 9am to 10am and 1pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.


Lotto, Wednesday April 13
- Numbers drawn 6, 17, 27 & 29. No Jackpot Winner and one Match 3 Winner €150 Joe Stapleton. Online Lucky Dip; Eileen Mullaney, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €4,700. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.
Note
Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.


Juvenile Golf
- Juvenile golf for members and beginners this Thursday April 21 from 9.00am in Roscrea Golf Club, any enquiries to Proinnsias at 087 8389667.


Ladies Golf
Tuesday April 12 - Ladies 18 hole Stableford results:
1st Deirdre McCarthy 39 points
2nd Sadie Tynan 37 points (c/b)


Team News
The Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy first round took place at Roscrea on Friday April 15. It was a very competitive game against Cahir Park. Luck wasn’t with us beaten on the 18th in a couple of games, fortunately we savoured a great win on the 20th and now all to play for in our return match away Friday April 22 at Cahir Park. Best of luck Ladies


ParTee Ladies
ParTee Ladies continue to play 9 holes every Thursday. Please confirm your intention to play to Eileen prior to 11 am. Draw will be displayed on BRS at 12pm. Timesheet is booked 1.30 to 2.30pm
We have received an invite from Portlaoise Seniors (ladies & gents) to a joint outing with our ParTee Ladies and Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society sometime in the near future. Details shortly.
Slan for now and happy golfing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media