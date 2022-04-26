Roscrea Golf Club fixtures and competitions

Roscrea Golf Club
Friday 15 & Saturday 16 April
Open Fourball
1st Thomas Treacy & Thomas Forde 46 points
2nd Jimmy Carroll & Jason Burns 43 points
Sunday 17 & Monday 18 April
18 Hole Open Singles Stableford
1st Diarmuid Collison (11) 43 points
2nd William Delaney (23) 40 points
3rd Michael Ryan (14) 39 points
Gross Pat Murray 34 points
Seniors Martin Butler (20) 36 points
Next weekend Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April GOY, kindly sponsored by Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Wednesday Open April 13
1st Pat Sheedy (21) 39 points
2nd Paddy Grace (28) 38 points
3rd Eoghan Bergin (11) 37 points
Gross Fabian Jones 33 points
Club Matchplay reminder
– Please enter Club Matchplay Competitions on computer via Knockout Button; closing date April 29.
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
– Results for April 15
1st Oliver Egan 24 points
2nd Noel Whyte 23 points (c/b)
3rd Joe Dooley (n/l) 23 points
4th Gerry Fitzgerald [23 – 1] 22 points (c/b)
Senior Golf
Continues each Friday (weather permitting). Tee booked from 9am to 10am and 1pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.
Lotto, Wednesday April 13
- Numbers drawn 6, 17, 27 & 29. No Jackpot Winner and one Match 3 Winner €150 Joe Stapleton. Online Lucky Dip; Eileen Mullaney, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €4,700. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.
Note
Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Juvenile Golf
- Juvenile golf for members and beginners this Thursday April 21 from 9.00am in Roscrea Golf Club, any enquiries to Proinnsias at 087 8389667.
Ladies Golf
Tuesday April 12 - Ladies 18 hole Stableford results:
1st Deirdre McCarthy 39 points
2nd Sadie Tynan 37 points (c/b)
Team News
The Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy first round took place at Roscrea on Friday April 15. It was a very competitive game against Cahir Park. Luck wasn’t with us beaten on the 18th in a couple of games, fortunately we savoured a great win on the 20th and now all to play for in our return match away Friday April 22 at Cahir Park. Best of luck Ladies
ParTee Ladies
ParTee Ladies continue to play 9 holes every Thursday. Please confirm your intention to play to Eileen prior to 11 am. Draw will be displayed on BRS at 12pm. Timesheet is booked 1.30 to 2.30pm
We have received an invite from Portlaoise Seniors (ladies & gents) to a joint outing with our ParTee Ladies and Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society sometime in the near future. Details shortly.
Slan for now and happy golfing.
