Roscrea GAA Easter hurling games 2022 proves a great success

Roscrea GAA Club are delighted to report their inaugural Easter Games Day held last Saturday Apr 23rd at St. Cronan's Park was a massive success.



There was a fantastic turnout with participants travelling from different clubs within and across the county borders lines.

We wish to extend a huge thank you to the schools in the locality who facilitated our vision for an all inclusive games where any child was welcome to participate regardless of their club or prior involvement.



There was remarkable skill and talent on display throughout the day with 5 fields hosting both Junior and Senior games.

It was terrific to see the teams consisting of mix of students from different schools come together with such joy and spirit. Every child on the day got in on the fun with our younger attendees honing their skills with our new wristy-hurls and beanbags.



After the days play, every child who participated received a medal with Liz Sheedy presenting the Junior winners with the Jim Sheedy trophy and the Senior winners being presented with the Bertie Fitzpatrick Trophy by Loretta Fitzpatrick and Niamh Loughnane.



The cup presentations were met with huge excitement and cheers in no small part owing to MC's Proinnsias Loughnane and Mark McLoughlin who brought such a sense of occasion to proceedings at the presentation and with expert commentary throughout the games.



The organising committee would like to thank everybody who played a role in making the day such a big success, to the players, parents, referees, coaches, field committee and photographer.



We were very lucky to have such fantastic catering for all in attendance with food provided by Pauline Loughnane and hot drinks from Joan at HowYa Bean.



Also a big thanks to Bernie's SuperValu, Dunnes Stores, and Mulrooney's Gala who provided refreshments on the day.

Finally, we would like to extend massive gratitude to the local sponsors whose huge generosity made it possible to host the games at no cost to participants.



We look forward with great excitement to doing it all again in 2023!

Mol an Óige agus Tiocfaidh Sí!