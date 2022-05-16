Coláiste Phobal Roscrea celebrates diversity with Flag Raising ceremony

Coláiste Phobal Roscrea held a flag raising ceremony on Monday, May 4.



We have the unique privilege at our school of having students from three counties and 17 different nationalities represented in our school community.



To mark this we raised the Laois, Offaly and Tipperary flags to fly proudly at the front of our school along with our school flag, representing our whole school community while singers sang and played the county songs as each flag was raised.



We would like to thank Mr Flynn for his lovely words during the ceremony as well as Fr Lorcan for his blessing.



We would also like to thank those that raised our flags, representing each county, our headboy Caoimhe and headboy Mark for their inspirational words about the pride of being a Coláiste student and a special mention also for Caoimhe who played Bród/Pride, her own composition, on tin whistle.

Thanks also to our talented singers and musicians who made the experience such a memorable one and to Mr Maher for organising such a wonderful event.



Best wishes

Best wishes to Third Year student Gearoid Maher and all on the Offaly Minor Hurling panel as they prepare to face Laois in the Leinster final on Monday.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Third Year student Harry Loughnane and his teammates on the Tipperary Minor Hurling panel who were crowned Munster Champions following a hard fought victory against Clare.



First Year Camogie

Our 1st year team travelled to Mallow GAA to compete in the Munster 1st year B plate blitz. Colaiste Phobal won both their games on the day to render them champions. Well done to the players and management.



RNLI Talk

TY students attended a very informative talk with Mr Colin Plunkett from the RNLI this week. Thanks again to Colin for a brilliant and informative experience.



U15 Girls Soccer

Well Done to our U15 girls who had a 5-1 win over Our Lady's Bower Athlone in the League Quarter Final. All players should be proud of their performances and are now preparing for a semi final vs Maynooth PP next week.



6th Year Graduation

Congratulations to our 6th Year students who celebrated their graduation here with us on Thursday evening. It was fantastic to be able to celebrate in person with a meaningful ceremony and lots of reminiscing on their time here in Coláiste.



We’re very proud of this group and all that they have achieved in their time with us.