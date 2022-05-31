Roscrea Trail Blazers walk the Scouts Cabin Loop in the Slieve Blooms

Last Thursday night the Blazers had a fantastic hike on a new looped walk for the club, the Scouts Cabin Loop in The Slieve Blooms.

The walk was led by local woman Theresa Watkins. It was great to see such a large group and also to see some new faces. Well done to everyone that made the effort.

This Thursday, June 2, we are at a walk we have not done for quite awhile, the Devil’s Bit Loop. A fantastic walk with views across 6 counties and one not to be missed.

A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: Easy/moderate, Time: 1.5 hours, distance 6km. Meeting at Mulrooney's Gala, Roscrea at 7pm or at the Devil’s Bit carpark at 7.30pm.

The next and last section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, June 26, from Ballybrannigan Harbour to Longford Harbour, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.

If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made very welcome