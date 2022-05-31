Autism Awareness Roscrea - annual meeting on Thursday, June 2

Autism Awareness Roscrea
Autism Awareness Roscrea will hold their rescheduled Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 2, at 7.30pm in the Sacred Heart Convent School.
If you are interested in becoming involved as a volunteer, committee member etc please come along or contact us at autismawarenessroscrea@gmail.com, or call/text us on 089 2358524.
All are welcome to come along and find out more about what we do! You can also visit us on Facebook.
