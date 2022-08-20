Roscrea Golf Club - President’s Prize

Roscrea Golf

President’s Prize

The last of the majors takes place this weekend, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 with the playing of President Gerry Hayes’s Prizes to both Men and Ladies. Timesheet in the foyer. Draw for partners Thursday 18. This is GOY no. 8 competition. Best of luck to our President Gerry and all the players taking part.



Intermediate Scratch Cup

Saturday 13 and Sunday 14, kindly sponsored by Bobby King, PGA Professional.

1st Michael Ryan (12) 77

2nd Jim McDonnell (12) 78

3rd Dermot O’Connell (10) 80

4th John Fitzpatrick (15) 81

1st Nett Michael Gleeson (14) 68

Saturday 13 and Sunday 14

18 Hole Singles Stableford

1st Conty Cunningham (25) 48 points

2nd Frank Tyrrell (20) 44 points

Gross Fabian Jones 36 points



Wednesday Open Singles: August 10

1st Andy Larkin (18) 39 points

2nd Gerry Fitzgerald (30) 39 points

3rd Eoin Dooley (5) 38 points

4th Matt Talbot (20) 38 points



Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society

Results for August 12;

1st Matt Talbot [27 – 2] 25 points

2nd Tom Hassett [27 – 3] 24 points (c/b)

3rd Andy Larkin 24 points

4th Billy Conlon [26 – 3] 23 points

Senior Men’s competitions continue each Friday. Tee booked for 9am to 10am and 1.pm to 1.30pm, or book your own time on BRS.



Friday September 2, Senior Men’s Captain’s Prize. Tee will be booked from 10am to 11.30am. Everyone needs to play at the above provided times on that day.



Juveniles’ Golf

Juveniles’ outing next Thursday July 28 at 9am. All welcome.

Lotto

Wednesday August 10: Numbers 10, 11, 15 and 21. No Jackpot Winner and one Match 3; Brendan Monaghan €150. One Online Lucky Dip €25; Paula Bergin. Next weeks is Jackpot €7,250. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.



Lotto envelopes are available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.



Diageo Midland Mixed Foursomes

The first semi-final of the ‘Diageo Midland Mixed Foursomes’ was held at Roscrea Golf Club on Saturday August 13; Carlow v Cahir Park and what an exciting event this turned out to be. Two very good competitive teams fought long and hard in sizzling sunshine (yours truly John Maher did not envy them). The standard of golf played by both teams was very good.



I witnessed golf shots from drivers, woods and irons that professional golfers would be proud of and the putting was beautiful to watch. I have seen many golf competitions at different Clubs over the years I still think the ‘Diageo Midland Mixed Foursomes’ brings out the extra competitiveness in players. In the end Carlow emerged as the winners; what a competition between two very sporting Golf Clubs. As usual I had the pleasure of speaking to people from both Golf Clubs.

Carlow Club President, Carmel Roche and Carlow ladies’ Captain Caitriona Farrell, two lovely ladies to talk to. I also spoke to Cahir Park team manager Leam Casey, a gentleman to chat to. The players from both Clubs are good ambassadors for their Clubs. Roscrea Golf Club as usual is in pristine condition.

Many thanks to our greenkeeper John Quinlan and his team to have the Course so well presented in this very hot weather, also thanks to Lauren Egan in the bar for all her work in keeping the golfers in a good supply of water for their game of golf, and team managers who needed a golf buggy were also looked after by Lauren (team work very important).

Next semi-final is on Friday August 19; Dundrum v Thurles. I have no doubt this will be another cracker. Hope to see your Club in the Diageo Mixed next year.

Yours in Golf, John Maher



Ladies Golf

President’s Prize: Best wishes to President Gerry Hayes next weekend Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 in his President’s Prize to the Ladies & Gents. Ladies, please get your names down on sheet in locker room for inclusion in draw on Tuesday 16.



Tuesday August 16: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by John Carroll, Centra. Thank you, John.

Results of 12 Hole Fun competition (3 club), August 9

1st Deirdre Kavanagh (50) 30 points

2nd Caoimhe Dooley (31) 26 points c/b

3rd Jenny Kavanagh (33) 26 points. Medal no 7 Ongoing



Tuesday August 23

Play in Pink Ladies for a very worthy cause.



Ladies Open Day

Tuesday September 23 Ladies Open Day, spread the word.

Monday Mixed Scramble: Continues every Monday evening. Registration at 6.

Partee Ladies Thursday at 2pm. Contact Eileen before 11am for inclusion in draw. 9 hole fun competition. Timesheet for names will appear on BRS at 12pm. Get into Golf will continue on Tuesdays for the month of August.