Search

20 Aug 2022

Roscrea Golf Club - President’s Prize

The last of the majors takes place this weekend, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 with the playing of President Gerry Hayes’s Prizes to both Men and Ladies

Roscrea Golf Club - President’s Prize

Roscrea Golf Club

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

20 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

Roscrea Golf
President’s Prize
The last of the majors takes place this weekend, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 with the playing of President Gerry Hayes’s Prizes to both Men and Ladies. Timesheet in the foyer. Draw for partners Thursday 18. This is GOY no. 8 competition. Best of luck to our President Gerry and all the players taking part.


Intermediate Scratch Cup
Saturday 13 and Sunday 14, kindly sponsored by Bobby King, PGA Professional.
1st Michael Ryan (12) 77
2nd Jim McDonnell (12) 78
3rd Dermot O’Connell (10) 80
4th John Fitzpatrick (15) 81
1st Nett Michael Gleeson (14) 68
Saturday 13 and Sunday 14
18 Hole Singles Stableford
1st Conty Cunningham (25) 48 points
2nd Frank Tyrrell (20) 44 points
Gross Fabian Jones 36 points


Wednesday Open Singles: August 10
1st Andy Larkin (18) 39 points
2nd Gerry Fitzgerald (30) 39 points
3rd Eoin Dooley (5) 38 points
4th Matt Talbot (20) 38 points


Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Results for August 12;
1st Matt Talbot [27 – 2] 25 points
2nd Tom Hassett [27 – 3] 24 points (c/b)
3rd Andy Larkin 24 points
4th Billy Conlon [26 – 3] 23 points
Senior Men’s competitions continue each Friday. Tee booked for 9am to 10am and 1.pm to 1.30pm, or book your own time on BRS.


Friday September 2, Senior Men’s Captain’s Prize. Tee will be booked from 10am to 11.30am. Everyone needs to play at the above provided times on that day.


Juveniles’ Golf
Juveniles’ outing next Thursday July 28 at 9am. All welcome.
Lotto
Wednesday August 10: Numbers 10, 11, 15 and 21. No Jackpot Winner and one Match 3; Brendan Monaghan €150. One Online Lucky Dip €25; Paula Bergin. Next weeks is Jackpot €7,250. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.


Lotto envelopes are available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.


Diageo Midland Mixed Foursomes
The first semi-final of the ‘Diageo Midland Mixed Foursomes’ was held at Roscrea Golf Club on Saturday August 13; Carlow v Cahir Park and what an exciting event this turned out to be. Two very good competitive teams fought long and hard in sizzling sunshine (yours truly John Maher did not envy them). The standard of golf played by both teams was very good.


I witnessed golf shots from drivers, woods and irons that professional golfers would be proud of and the putting was beautiful to watch. I have seen many golf competitions at different Clubs over the years I still think the ‘Diageo Midland Mixed Foursomes’ brings out the extra competitiveness in players. In the end Carlow emerged as the winners; what a competition between two very sporting Golf Clubs. As usual I had the pleasure of speaking to people from both Golf Clubs.

Carlow Club President, Carmel Roche and Carlow ladies’ Captain Caitriona Farrell, two lovely ladies to talk to. I also spoke to Cahir Park team manager Leam Casey, a gentleman to chat to. The players from both Clubs are good ambassadors for their Clubs. Roscrea Golf Club as usual is in pristine condition.

Many thanks to our greenkeeper John Quinlan and his team to have the Course so well presented in this very hot weather, also thanks to Lauren Egan in the bar for all her work in keeping the golfers in a good supply of water for their game of golf, and team managers who needed a golf buggy were also looked after by Lauren (team work very important).

Next semi-final is on Friday August 19; Dundrum v Thurles. I have no doubt this will be another cracker. Hope to see your Club in the Diageo Mixed next year.
Yours in Golf, John Maher


Ladies Golf
President’s Prize: Best wishes to President Gerry Hayes next weekend Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 in his President’s Prize to the Ladies & Gents. Ladies, please get your names down on sheet in locker room for inclusion in draw on Tuesday 16.


Tuesday August 16: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by John Carroll, Centra. Thank you, John.
Results of 12 Hole Fun competition (3 club), August 9
1st Deirdre Kavanagh (50) 30 points
2nd Caoimhe Dooley (31) 26 points c/b
3rd Jenny Kavanagh (33) 26 points. Medal no 7 Ongoing


Tuesday August 23
Play in Pink Ladies for a very worthy cause.


Ladies Open Day
Tuesday September 23 Ladies Open Day, spread the word.
Monday Mixed Scramble: Continues every Monday evening. Registration at 6.
Partee Ladies Thursday at 2pm. Contact Eileen before 11am for inclusion in draw. 9 hole fun competition. Timesheet for names will appear on BRS at 12pm. Get into Golf will continue on Tuesdays for the month of August.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media