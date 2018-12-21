All eyes on the future in Castleiney NS

It has been an extremely busy, yet very exciting start to the year in Castleiney National School.

The children have been engaging in a multitude of activities including GAA, pottery, swimming, spikeball and slimefest during our exciting science week.

As well as this, the school is now running after school clubs such as music and drama which have proved to be a wonderful success and the children are really enjoying them.

Castleiney NS have also just designed a brand new state of the art school website which is available to view at castleineyns.ie

Please feel free to visit the site and see all of the wonderful things happening in our school including our new school jerseys which were kindly sponsored by Ballinroe Horse Transport. Castleiney NS are also active on social media through our Twitter account @castleineyns.

We have also made a recent Christmas trip to the Panto, as well as a couple of elves on the shelves visiting us recently. There is so much happening in our lovely school.