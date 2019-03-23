Presentation Thurles are All Ireland badminton champions

Presentation Thurles were crowned under 19 badminton champions at the All-Ireland Schools final in Gormanston, Co. Meath on March 20.

The team consisted of fifth year students Emily Phelan, Sarah Doheny, Mary Ellen Phelan, Ciara Treacy and Bronagh McEvoy.

The girls took the All-Ireland final games in their stride as they faced teams from Leinster, Ulster and Connacht. First up was Leinster’s Loreto Convent, Bray.

The girls defeated Loreto on an overall score of 4-2.

Congratulations to Sarah Doheny, Emily Phelan, Mary Ellen Phelan, Bronagh McEvoy and Ciara Treacy who competed in and won the All Ireland Schools Badminton Final today!They beat Ulster, Leinster and Connaught.@TemplemoreBC @bad_min_ton @TippBadmton @ceist1 pic.twitter.com/nLSo7LPhMX pic.twitter.com/CqkwlmVELd March 20, 2019

Next, they triumphed over Ulster’s Coleraine Grammar Secondary School with a score of 5-1.

The last team to face the Presentation girls was Connacht’s St Nathy’s Secondary School, Roscommon. Without doubt the Pres girls saved the best until last with a superb 6-0 victory over St.Nathy’s.

It is 23 years since any Tipperary school has won this competition and it is the school’s first All-Ireland badminton title.