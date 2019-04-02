Scoil Ruain students mark World Piano Day

On Friday, March 29, the world celebrated Piano Day including a number of students from Scoil Ruain Killenaule who joined in the celebrations.

Six super talented students from Scoil Ruain were invited to perform in the South Tipperary Arts Centre to mark the occasion. The 88th day of each year is designated World Piano Day, to signify the 88 keys on a piano.

Students Maria Hayes, Brona Swift, Roisin Reilly, Rory Swift, Laura Harrington and Katelyn Reilly performed a wide range of music, which included many genres and composers. The event was a fantastic occasion for all and a great warm up for our upcoming music recital on Thursday, May 9 at 7pm.

Free admission to this showcase which is always a highlight of our school year! Everybody is welcome to attend and well done once again to our musicians who represented our school so well.