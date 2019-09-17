Presentation Ballingarry's Maura Tobin set for Culture Night debut

Congratulations to Presentation Ballingarry student Maura Tobin who has been invited to take part in Poetry Ireland’s celebration of Culture Night on September 20 in Parnell square, Dublin.

Fifth year student Maura was a finalist in last year’s Poetry Aloud competition and is thrilled to be part of what promises to be a wonderful night.

Maura will speak two of her favourite poems, September 1913 and In Memory of Eva Gore Booth and Con Markiewicz both written by WB Yeats.

Maura will be accompanied by her teacher Ms. Regan, her parents and siblings.