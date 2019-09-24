Scoil Ruain Killenaule basketball stars enjoy trip to Spanish training camp

Scoil Ruáin Killenaule cadets and senior girls travelled to Orduna, Spain in August for a six day training trip.

Sixteen players, coach Sean O’Regan and assistant coach/ manager Rebecca Hayden were treated so well by everyone and they all had a fantastic week.

They flew in and out from Dublin to Santander Airport and travelled by bus to Orduna one- hour south of Bilbao. They stayed in a local school with full facilities and a covered and uncovered court at hand where they trained every morning. They played two games on Saturday morning and two on Sunday morning at the local sports facility.

The local club team and a club team from Bilbao provided great games and great fun after.

The group got an opportunity to travel to Lekeiteo beach, Bilbao shopping and Orduna pool after training on different days with the help and guidance from players on the Orduna team.

On two of the evenings the girls got an opportunity to show their singing and dancing talents at local festivals where they impressed and had great fun with the locals.

It was a week to remember for all the girls.

Both Basque teams and parents are interested in travelling over next year to visit the community and play a few games which the group are already looking forward to.